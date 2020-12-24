Advertisement

Republicans block $2,000 virus checks despite Trump demand

FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2020, file phoot President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with...
FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2020, file phoot President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. The most improbable of presidents, Donald Trump reshaped the office and shattered its centuries-old norms and traditions while dominating the national discourse like no one before. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)(Evan Vucci | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans have shot down a Democratic bid  to pass President Donald Trump’s longshot, end-of-session demand for $2,000 direct payments to most Americans.

The made-for-TV clash came as the Democratic-controlled chamber convened for a pro forma session Thursday scheduled in anticipation of a smooth Washington landing for the massive, year-end legislative package.

That package folds together a $1.4 trillion governmentwide spending with the hard-fought COVID-19 package and dozens of unrelated but bipartisan bills.

If Trump were to follow through on his implied veto threat, the government would likely experience a brief, partial shutdown of the government starting on Dec. 29.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

