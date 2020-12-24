S&P 500 ticks higher, on track to break 3-day losing streak
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 6:51 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
(AP) - Stocks ticked higher on Wall Street Wednesday following a mixed set of reports on the economy.
The S&P 500 was up 0.6% and on pace for its first gain after three days of losses pulled it off its record high.
Overnight, Wall Street had seemed set for a rockier day of trading.
President Donald Trump said he may not sign the $900 billion economic rescue that Congress just approved.
But investors quickly shrugged it off.
Roughly three-quarters of stocks in the S&P 500 were rising.
Many Asian and European stock markets also climbed, while Treasury yields strengthened.
