S&P 500 ticks higher, on track to break 3-day losing streak

(AP) - Stocks ticked higher on Wall Street Wednesday following a mixed set of reports on the economy.

The S&P 500 was up 0.6% and on pace for its first gain after three days of losses pulled it off its record high.

Overnight, Wall Street had seemed set for a rockier day of trading.

President Donald Trump said he may not sign the $900 billion economic rescue that Congress just approved.

But investors quickly shrugged it off.

Roughly three-quarters of stocks in the S&P 500 were rising.

Many Asian and European stock markets also climbed, while Treasury yields strengthened.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.