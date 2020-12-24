Advertisement

S&P 500 ticks higher, on track to break 3-day losing streak

Stocks ticked higher on Wall Street Wednesday following a mixed set of reports on the economy....
Stocks ticked higher on Wall Street Wednesday following a mixed set of reports on the economy. (John Nacion/Star Max via AP/file)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 6:51 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Stocks ticked higher on Wall Street Wednesday following a mixed set of reports on the economy.

The S&P 500 was up 0.6% and on pace for its first gain after three days of losses pulled it off its record high.

Overnight, Wall Street had seemed set for a rockier day of trading.

President Donald Trump said he may not sign the $900 billion economic rescue that Congress just approved.

But investors quickly shrugged it off.

Roughly three-quarters of stocks in the S&P 500 were rising.

Many Asian and European stock markets also climbed, while Treasury yields strengthened.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands, requests $2,000 stimulus checks
Palmer Grant Contreras, 36, of Temple, has been held in the Bell County Jail since May 31,...
Murder charge filed in death of Central Texas man found buried in shallow grave
Jason Landry, 21, disappeared after a one-car accident on Dec. 14.
Equusearch suspends search for missing Texas university student
Troup police Officer Dakota Powell was killed in a motorcycle accident on Dec. 18 in Tyuler
Motorcyclist killed in accident identified as Texas police officer
Bonnie Sullivan with her granddaughter (left) and Brittney Littrell both ended up in the...
COVID-19 sent 2 women to local hospitals; neither wants to repeat the experience

Latest News

The pandemic has been good for business. Corporate and franchised restaurants have hired over...
Papa John’s gives slice of pie to front-line employees, bonuses total $2.5 million
President-elect Joe Biden announces his climate and energy nominees and appointees at The Queen...
Biden: Cardona right pick to lead education through pandemic
FILE - In this June 20, 2019, file photo, a student works in the library at Virginia...
Federal student loan forbearance not extended in COVID-19 stimulus bill
A man pushes carts as a hiring sign shows at a Jewel Osco grocery store in Deerfield, Ill.,...
US layoffs remain elevated as 803,000 seek jobless aid