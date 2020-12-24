Statewide COVID-19 death toll tops 26,000, Central Texas toll nears 700

KWTX) – Another 308 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 have died, pushing the virus’ statewide toll to 26,208 including nearly 700 Central Texas residents, according to data the Department of State Health Services released Thursday afternoon.

Data delivery may slow over the next 11 days as state and local public health workers take a deserved and much-needed break for Christmas, but state figures Thursday showed three more deaths in Bell County, and additional deaths in Coryell and Leon counties, as well.

The virus may have claimed as many as 705 lives in Central Texas, but according to state data Thursday at least 698 have died including 156 Bell County residents, four more than the local count of 152; 16 Bosque County residents; 29 Coryell County residents, 10 more than the local count of 19; 16 Falls County residents; 22 Freestone County residents; 15 Hamilton County residents; 29 Hill County residents; 14 Lampasas County residents; 22 Leon County residents; 22 Limestone County residents; 256 McLennan County residents, seven fewer than the local count of 263; 11 Milam County residents; 11 Mills County residents; 51 Navarro County residents, three fewer than the local count of 54; 13 Robertson County residents, and 12 San Saba County residents.

Another 335 cases of the virus have been confirmed in Central Texas, increasing the regional total to 43,741.

COVID-19 patients accounted for about 34% of all hospitalizations and occupied about 26% of available beds Thursday in Trauma Service Area M, which includes McLennan, Bosque, Falls, Hill and Limestone counties, which is well above the 15% ceiling that triggers capacity reductions under orders Gov. Greg Abbott issued on Sept. 17 and Oct. 7.

In Trauma Service Area L, which includes Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam and Mills counties, COVID-19 patients accounted for just less than 20% of all hospitalizations and filled 13% of available beds Thursday.

Statewide, the number of hospitalized patients rose by 150 to 10,724 Thursday from 10,574 Wednesday.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 13,300 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday, 12,783 of them new, increasing the statewide total to 1,464,556.

Of the total, 284,848 cases were active Thursday and 1,326,975 patients have recovered.

More than 13.1 million tests have been administered statewide.

The Lab Test Date clinical positivity rate rose to 14.78% Thursday from 14.43% Wednesday.

Rates of 5% or less suggest the virus is under control.

VACCINATIONS

The Texas Department of State Health Services vaccination dashboard Thursday showed at least 113,514 people have been vaccinated statewide including 883 in Bell County; 19 in Bosque County; 65 in Coryell County; 13 in Falls County; one in Freestone County; six in Hamilton County; 41 in Hill County; 50 in Lampasas County; three in Leon County; 11 in Limestone County; 1,149 in McLennan County; 10 in Milam County; eight in Mills County; 23 in Navarro County; six in Robertson County, and one in San Saba County.

State data lags behind local numbers, health officials say.

The Central Texas Veterans Health Care System started COVID-19 vaccinations Tuesday as one of 113 VA Medical Centers to receive the Moderna vaccine.

Veterans can get up-to-date information on VA’s VA COVID-19 vaccine webpage, which launched on Dec. 11, may sign up for regular updates on the vaccine on the vaccine on the VA’s Stay Informed page, and may contact their primary care providers through www.myhealth.va.gov or by calling 1-800-423-2111.

The next phase of vaccination in Texas will focus on residents at the greatest risk of severe illness or death from the virus, the Department of State Health Services said Monday.

The second phase is at least a few weeks off and depends on the amount of vaccine the state receives.

BELL COUNTY

The Bell County Public Health District didn’t update its COVID-19 dashboard Thursday, but state data, which includes Fort Hood personnel who live on post, showed 146 additional cases for a total of 11,802 and 156 deaths, an increase of three.

Of the total 1,886 cases were active Thursday and 9,810 patients have recovered.

In the state Trauma Service Area that includes Bell County, COVID-19 patients accounted for just less than 20% of all hospitalizations and filled 13% of available beds Thursday.

A temporary state COVID-19 testing site will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Dec. 28 and Dec. 29 at the Killeen Special Events Center at 3301 WS Young Dr. Registration opens on Dec. 26 and must be completed in advance online.

The health district has created an online guide for safe holiday practices.

BELL COUNTY COVID-19 DEATHS

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

MCLENNAN COUNTY

The Waco-McLennan County Health District also didn’t update its local COVID-19 dashboard Thursday.

The latest local data available showed 17,809 total confirmed cases and 263 deaths.

State data, based on death certificates and county of residence, showed 256 deaths Thursday.

Of the total 1,168 cases were active Thursday, 16,378 patients have recovered, and a near-record 124 were hospitalized, 23 of them on ventilators.

Eighty four of the 124 are McLennan County residents.

COVID-19 patients accounted for about 34% of all hospitalizations and occupied about 26% of available beds Thursday in the Trauma Service Area that includes McLennan County, which is well above the 15% ceiling that triggers capacity reductions under orders Gov. Greg Abbott issued on Sept. 17 and Oct. 7.

Free COVID-19 test sites are in operation in the Waco area after the federal government provided 40,000 test kits to McLennan County as part of the effort to stem the spread of the virus. Additional details are available online.

The health district has contracted with Aardvark Mobile Health to provide mobile COVID-19 tests, using a small truck that can accommodate two testing lines with the capacity to administer as many as 500 tests daily. Additional details are available online.

For those experiencing disabling feelings of loss, change and sadness, short-term counseling is available through the Texans Recovering Together Crisis Counseling Program. A counselor can be requested using an online form or by calling 1-866-576-1101.

MCLENNAN COUNTY COVID-19 DEATHS

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

CORYELL COUNTY

Coryell County was still reporting a total of 1,581 confirmed cases Thursday, but state data, which includes Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates, showed 3,138 total cases, an increase of 95, 96 probable cases, and 29 deaths, an increase of one.

Of the total, 504 cases were active and 2,701 patients have recovered.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Thursday was still reporting three cases involving inmates and 17 involving employees at the Christina Melton Crain Unit in Gatesville where 113 inmates were on medical restriction and three were isolated; two cases involving inmates and 21 involving employees at the Hilltop Unit in Gatesville where 297 inmates were restricted and four were isolated; 15 cases involving inmates and 40 involving employees at the Alfred D. Hughes Unit in Gatesville where 134 inmates were medically restricted; 30 cases involving employees at the Mountain View Unit in Gatesville; nine cases involving inmates and 12 involving employees at the Dr. Lane Murray Unit in Gatesville where 296 inmates were restricted and nine were isolated, and 14 cases involving inmates and 13 involving employees at the Linda Woodman State Jail in Gatesville where 213 inmates were medically restricted and 15 were isolated.

The Cove House Free Clinic at 806 West Avenue D, Suite H, is offering free COVID-19 testing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays. Appointments are required and may be made by calling (254) 289-9865.

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

FALLS COUNTY

Falls County had 1,032 confirmed cases Thursday, according to state data.

Of the total 872 patients have recovered.

The virus has claimed 16 lives in the county.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Thursday was still reporting seven cases involving inmates and 18 cases involving employees at the William Hobby Unit in Marlin where 272 inmates were restricted and seven were isolated, and 13 cases involving inmates and 12 involving employees at the Marlin Transfer Unit where 145 inmates were medically restricted and 13 were medically isolated.

LIMESTONE COUNTY

Limestone County had 600 confirmed cases of the virus Thursday, an increase of 24, and 85 probable cases, according to state data.

Of the total, 995 patients have recovered.

The virus has claimed 22 lives in the county.

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

NAVARRO COUNTY

Navarro County did provide a local update Thursday.

The county reported 2,344 total confirmed cases, an increase of 33, and 1,268 probable cases for a total of 3,612.

Of that number, at least 2,849 patients have recovered.

Local data showed 54 deaths Thursday.

State dated showed 51.

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

OTHER COUNTIES

According to the latest figures Thursday Bosque County has 673 confirmed cases, an increase of nine, and 69 probable cases. At least 610 patients have recovered. Sixteen residents have died.

Freestone County had 595 confirmed cases, an increase of 10, and 290 probable cases Thursday. Of the total, at least 744 patients have recovered. Twenty two residents have died, state data showed. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Thursday was still reporting two cases involving inmates and six involving employees at the William Boyd Unit in Teague where 391 inmates were medically restricted and five were isolated.

Hamilton County had 411 confirmed cases, an increase of 11, and 32 probable cases Thursday. Of the total at least 337 patients have recovered. State data showed 15 deaths.

Hill County had a total of 1,721 confirmed cases Thursday, an increase of six, and 330 probable cases. At least 1,469 patients have recovered. Twenty nine residents have died, according to state data.

Lampasas County had 600 confirmed cases Thursday, an increase of 24, and 85 probable cases. At least 506 patients have recovered. Fourteen residents have died, according to state data.

Leon County had 546 confirmed and 181 probable cases Thursday, and at least 578 recoveries. State data showed a 22nd death from the virus.

Milam County had 825 confirmed cases Thursday and 484 probable cases. Of the total, 63 cases were active Thursday, 762 patients have recovered, and 10 were hospitalized. Eleven residents have died.

Mills County had 224 confirmed and 16 probable cases Thursday and 177 recoveries. State data showed 11 deaths. The county’s first COVID-19 death was reported on Oct. 21.

Robertson County had 675 confirmed cases and 175 probable cases Thursday. Of the total at least 654 patients have recovered. State data showed 13 deaths.

San Saba County had 328 confirmed and 63 probable cases Thursday and at least 339 recoveries. Twelve residents have died, state data showed. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice was reporting one case involving an inmate and six involving employees Thursday at the San Saba Transfer Unit where 28 inmates were medically restricted and one was isolated.

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

COVID-19 INFORMATION, LINKS AND RESOURCES

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.