Texas college student, 21, dies after long battle with COVID-19

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - An Austin College student has passed away after a long battle with COVID-19.

Chris Miller, 21, was released from Texoma Medical Center in late October, where he thought he had recovered from the virus.

Friends of Chris Miller took to Facebook, stating that he had been home, recovering and he was feeling better.

In late October, Miller told KXII in Sherman he felt blessed and thanked the medical staff for caring for him.

“COVID-19 is real,” Miller said in October.

“I knew that even before I came here. I was safe; I would wear gloves, I wore my mask, and I still got it.”

That was 57 days before his death early Friday morning.

Miller was admitted to Texoma Medical Center in August, after he had mentioned losing his sense of taste and smell.

He had asthma, but it was his roommate that saw him struggling to breathe and called 911.

Miller was immediately taken to the ER, and in September, he was put on life support.

A GoFundMe account has been created to help the family with medical costs.

Friends on Facebook say Miller’s family has been left nearly $3,000,000 in expenses.

