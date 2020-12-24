Advertisement

Two arrested in robbery of area letter carrier; crates of mail recovered

A gun, narcotics and crates of mail were recovered during the arrests of a man and a woman in...
A gun, narcotics and crates of mail were recovered during the arrests of a man and a woman in connection with the robbery of an area letter carrier. (USPS photo/file)(KWTX)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 1:41 PM CST
CEDAR PARK, Texas (KWTX) - A gun, narcotics and crates of mail were recovered during the arrests of a man and a woman against whom state and federal charges were pending Thursday in connection with the robbery of letter carrier in late November in Cedar Park.

Cedar Park police and U.S. postal inspectors arrested Alejandro Julian Garza, 29, and Skylar Renee Johnson, 31, in connection with the robbery.

The holdup was reported at around 9:40 a.m. on Nov. 28 at a mailbox collection area on Yaupon Trail in Cedar Park.

