Waco: Salvation Army offers traditional meal in nontraditional time

The Salvation Army in Waco is finding a way to keep one Christmas tradition alive during a time that's anything but traditional.(Drake Lawson)
By Drake Lawson
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - In a year that’s been anything but normal, the Salvation Army in Waco is finding a way to keep one tradition alive.

“Our goal is to offer something traditional in very untraditional times,” says Diana Barrett.

Barrett along with several others with the Salvation Army are already preparing for the crowds of people who come each year to receive a free Christmas meal.

“We are going to do it but we will do it safely,” says Barrett.

Starting Friday at 11 a.m. at the Salvation Army’s Community Kitchen at 300 Webster Ave., they’ll continue their annual tradition of serving a full meal to anyone in Waco who needs it.

However, Barrett says it’ll look a little different.

“It’ll be a sit-down, but it will be outside and it will be very socially distanced,” says Barrett.

Masks will be required, and tables will be six feet apart, but she says there will be plenty of food.

The Salvation Army says that it was able to pull off the event thanks to donations from H-E-B and Oakley’s Bar and Grill.

“It’s a wonderful way to bring an end to this year in a positive way,” says Barrett.

