‘We are worried about Christmas,’ doctor says as area COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths climb

(KWTX) – Local health experts urged residents to stay home for Christmas Wednesday as the state reported a record 19,185 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, the total number of confirmed cases in Central Texas rose by 540 to 43,406, more than 300 coronavirus patients filled area hospitals and the regional death toll approached 700.

“We are worried about Christmas. There is risk of spread to vulnerable adults and that hospitals could exceed capacity by mid to late January,” Waco Family Health Center CEO Dr. Jackson Griggs said during a virtual news conference Wednesday.

McLennan County reported five more deaths Wednesday and additional deaths were reported in Hill, Mills, Robertson and San Saba counties, as well.

The virus may have claimed as many as 700 lives in Central Texas, but according to state data Tuesday at least 694 have died including 153 Bell County residents, one more than the local count of 152; 16 Bosque County residents; 28 Coryell County residents, nine more than the local count of 19; 16 Falls County residents; 22 Freestone County residents; 15 Hamilton County residents; 29 Hill County residents; 14 Lampasas County residents; 21 Leon County residents; 22 Limestone County residents; 250 McLennan County residents, 13 fewer than the local count of 263; 11 Milam County residents; 11 Mills County residents; 51 Navarro County residents, three fewer than the local count of 54; 13 Robertson County residents, and 12 San Saba County residents.

Equally concerning is a rising number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

“Each day we are setting records for new hospital admissions.... this is as high as we have seen in our community,” Waco Family Health Center CEO Dr. Jackson Griggs said during a virtual news conference Wednesday.

COVID-19 patients accounted for almost 33% of all hospitalizations and occupied almost 26% of available beds Tuesday in Trauma Service Area M, which includes McLennan and four surrounding counties.

In Trauma Service Area L, which includes Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam and Mills counties, COVID-19 patients accounted for just less than 20% of all hospitalizations and filled 13% of available beds Wednesday.

“Our ICU is particularly busy... we do have surge beds that are open. We will continue to expand into nontraditional areas with our patients,” Dr. Brian Becker of Ascension Providence Hospital in Waco said Wednesday.

“At this point we haven’t had to expand to those different areas, but I do see us possibly doing that in the not too distant future.”

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients is making it hard for smaller clinics and hospitals in the Waco area to transfer patients not only with the virus, but also other issues.

“It is more imperative that we take care of those with urgent needs right now. I apologize to those that find themselves in that position,” Becker said.

Health experts are urging residents to avoid large gatherings, altogether.

“Please be careful over the holidays. This holiday is going to make or break us in the near future,” Dr. Umad Ahmad of Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center said.

The situation is the same in other Texas cities.

The rate of transmission is so high in Austin that people should consider themselves at risk no matter where they are in the city, Dr. Mark Escott, the interim Austin-Travis County Health Authority said Wednesday.

Statewide, the number of hospitalized patients rose to 10,574 Wednesday, 275 more than on Tuesday.

The number hospitalized statewide hasn’t been that high since hospitalizations peaked in July.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 19,840 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, 19,185 of them new, 2,300 more than the previous one-day record of 16,864 new cases set on Dec. 17.

Of the total, 283,588 cases were active Wednesday, nearly 8,000 more than on Tuesday, and 1,311,851 patients have recovered.

The statewide death toll rose by 294 Wednesday to 25,606.

More than 13 million tests have been administered statewide.

The Lab Test Date clinical positivity rate rose to 14.43% Wednesday from 14.11% on Tuesday.

Rates of 5% or less suggest the virus is under control.

VACCINATIONS

The Texas Department of State Health Services vaccination dashboard Wednesday showed at least 83,967 people have been vaccinated statewide including 803 in Bell County; 18 in Bosque County; 50 in Coryell County; 13 in Falls County; none in Freestone County; four in Hamilton County; 38 in Hill County; 19 in Lampasas County; two in Leon County; 10 in Limestone County; 1,141 in McLennan County; seven in Milam County; three in Mills County; 17 in Navarro County; five in Robertson County, and none in San Saba County.

State data lags behind local numbers, health officials say.

The Waco Center for Youth received its first shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday. The vaccine will be offered to all of the center’s more than 190 staff members.

At Providence Ascension Hospital in Waco, vaccination of frontline healthcare workers has been completed.

The Central Texas Veterans Health Care System started COVID-19 vaccinations Tuesday as one of 113 VA Medical Centers to receive the Moderna vaccine.

Veterans can get up-to-date information on VA’s VA COVID-19 vaccine webpage, which launched on Dec. 11, may sign up for regular updates on the vaccine on the vaccine on the VA’s Stay Informed page, and may contact their primary care providers through www.myhealth.va.gov or by calling 1-800-423-2111.

The next phase of vaccination in Texas will focus on residents at the greatest risk of severe illness or death from the virus, the Department of State Health Services said Monday.

The second phase is at least a few weeks off and depends on the amount of vaccine the state receives.

The state is currently in Phase 1A of vaccine distribution, which includes residents of long-term

BELL COUNTY

The Bell County Public Health District reported 146 additional confirmed cases of the virus Wednesday, 144 of them new, increasing the county’s total to 11,696.

Of that number 1,886 cases were active Wednesday and 9,810 patients have recovered.

County data showed 152 deaths.

State data, which includes Fort Hood personnel who live on post, showed 153 deaths.

“We ask everyone to exercise caution this holiday by remaining home, social distancing, appropriately using masks, keeping your hands washed, and avoiding gatherings to help us reduce the spread of COVID-19,” health district Director Dr. Amanda Robison-Chadwell said.

A temporary state COVID-19 testing site will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Dec. 28 and Dec. 29 at the Killeen Special Events Center at 3301 WS Young Dr. Registration opens on Dec. 26 and must be completed in advance online.

The health district has created an online guide for safe holiday practices.

BELL COUNTY COVID-19 DEATHS

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

MCLENNAN COUNTY

The Waco-McLennan County Health District reported the deaths of five more residents diagnosed with the virus Wednesday, a 78-year-old woman, an 83-year-old man, a 67-year-old man, a 74-year-old woman and a 72-year-old woman, increasing the virus’ toll in the county to 263, according to local data.

State data, based on death certificates and county of residence, showed 250 deaths.

Sixty five people diagnosed with the virus have died since Dec. 1 in the county.

A mobile morgue local officials requested because of the rising death toll held four bodies Wednesday, Waco Mayor Dillon Meek said.

The health district reported an additional 160 confirmed cases of the virus Wednesday, increasing the county’s total to 17,809.

Of the total 1,168 cases were active Wednesday, 16,378 patients have recovered, and a near-record 124 were hospitalized, 23 of them on ventilators.

Eighty four of the 124 are McLennan County residents.

The new cases involve two residents who range in age from 1 to 10; 11 who range in age from 11 to 17; 16 who range in age from 18 to 25; 15 who range in age from 26 to 29; 31 residents in their 30s; 30 in their 40s; 26 in their 50s; 13 in their 60s; 11 in their 70s, and five who are 80 or older.

Outbreaks are confirmed at seven long-term care facilities and there were 15 active cases Wednesday in the McLennan County Jail.

The county’s positivity rate was 15% Wednesday.

“This shows us that there are more COVID cases out there than we are currently measuring,” Waco Family Health Center CEO Dr. Jackson Griggs said.

COVID-19 patients accounted for about 33% of all hospitalizations and occupied almost 26% of available beds Wednesday in the Trauma Service Area that includes McLennan County, which is well above the 15% ceiling, which triggers capacity reductions under orders Gov. Greg Abbott issued on Sept. 17 and Oct. 7.

Free COVID-19 test sites are in operation in the Waco area after the federal government provided 40,000 test kits to McLennan County as part of the effort to stem the spread of the virus. Additional details are available online.

The health district has contracted with Aardvark Mobile Health to provide mobile COVID-19 tests, using a small truck that can accommodate two testing lines with the capacity to administer as many as 500 tests daily. Additional details are available online.

For those experiencing disabling feelings of loss, change and sadness, short-term counseling is available through the Texans Recovering Together Crisis Counseling Program. A counselor can be requested using an online form or by calling 1-866-576-1101.

MCLENNAN COUNTY COVID-19 DEATHS

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

CORYELL COUNTY

Coryell County was still reporting a total of 1,581 confirmed cases Wednesday.

Of the total, 368 cases were active and 1,194 patients have recovered.

The county reported 19 deaths.

State data, which include Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates, showed 3,043 confirmed cases, an increase of 52, and 96 probable cases with 2,665 recoveries and 28 deaths.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Wednesday reported three cases involving inmates and 17 involving employees at the Christina Melton Crain Unit in Gatesville where 113 inmates were on medical restriction and three were isolated; two cases involving inmates and 21 involving employees at the Hilltop Unit in Gatesville where 297 inmates were restricted and four were isolated; 15 cases involving inmates and 40 involving employees at the Alfred D. Hughes Unit in Gatesville where 134 inmates were medically restricted; 30 cases involving employees at the Mountain View Unit in Gatesville; nine cases involving inmates and 12 involving employees at the Dr. Lane Murray Unit in Gatesville where 296 inmates were restricted and nine were isolated, and 14 cases involving inmates and 13 involving employees at the Linda Woodman State Jail in Gatesville where 213 inmates were medically restricted and 15 were isolated.

The Cove House Free Clinic at 806 West Avenue D, Suite H, is offering free COVID-19 testing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays. Appointments are required and may be made by calling (254) 289-9865.

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

FALLS COUNTY

Falls County reported 1,029 confirmed cases Wednesday, an increase of 10, and 55 probable cases.

At least 863 patients have recovered.

Sixteen residents have died.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Wednesday reported seven cases involving inmates and 18 cases involving employees at the William Hobby Unit in Marlin where 272 inmates were restricted and seven were isolated, and 13 cases involving inmates and 12 involving employees at the Marlin Transfer Unit where 145 inmates were medically restricted and 13 were medically isolated.

LIMESTONE COUNTY

Limestone County reported 992 confirmed cases Wednesday, an increase of 11, and 188 probable cases.

At least 980 patients have recovered.

Twenty two residents have died, according to state data.

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

NAVARRO COUNTY

Navarro County Wednesday had 2,311 confirmed cases, an increase of 26, and 1,239 probable cases for a total of 3,550.

At least 2,764 patients have recovered and 54 have died, according to local data.

State data showed 51 deaths.

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

OTHER COUNTIES

According to the latest figures Wednesday Bosque County has 664 confirmed cases, an increase of 37, and 69 probable cases. At least 600 patients have recovered. Sixteen residents have died.

Freestone County had 585 confirmed and 285 probable cases Wednesday. Of the total, at least 741 patients have recovered. Twenty two residents have died, state data showed. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Wednesday reported two cases involving inmates and six involving employees at the William Boyd Unit in Teague where 391 inmates were medically restricted and five were isolated.

Hamilton County had 400 confirmed and 30 probable cases Wednesday. Of the total at least 332 patients have recovered. State data showed 15 deaths.

Hill County had a total of 1,715 confirmed cases Wednesday, an increase of 22, and 322 probable cases. At least 1,452 patients have recovered. A 29th resident has died, according to state data.

Lampasas County had 576 confirmed cases Wednesday, an increase of 18, and 85 probable cases. At least 491 patients have recovered. Fourteen residents have died, according to state data.

Leon County had 540 confirmed and 175 probable cases Wednesday, and at least 574 recoveries. State data showed 21 deaths.

Milam County reported 825 confirmed cases Wednesday, an increase of 24, and 484 probable cases. Of the total, 63 cases were active Wednesday, 751 patients have recovered, and 10 were hospitalized. Eleven residents have died.

Mills County had 217 confirmed and 16 probable cases Wednesday and 174 recoveries. State data showed an 11th death from the virus. The county’s first COVID-19 death was reported on Oct. 21.

Robertson County had 676 confirmed cases Wednesday, an increase of 22, and 170 probable cases Wednesday. Of the total at least 647 patients have recovered. State data showed a 13th death in the county.

San Saba County had 328 confirmed and 63 probable cases Wednesday and at least 337 recoveries. A 12th resident has died, state data showed. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice reported one case involving an inmate and six involving employees Wednesday at the San Saba Transfer Unit where 28 inmates were medically restricted and one was isolated.

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

COVID-19 INFORMATION, LINKS AND RESOURCES

(Drake Lawson contributed to this story)

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.