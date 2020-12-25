A COVID Christmas behind bars: Local jails bring inmates a little extra cheer in 2020

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - It’s been a tough year for everyone, but COVID-19 has been especially hard on populations who are isolated--including inmates.

Being incarcerated right now in Central Texas means you don’t get to see a judge in-person, let alone your family.

As a result, since March, the McLennan County Jail has been offering inmates five extra minutes of talking time with their families per week, which officials say will continue through the holidays.

“Last Christmas we did free phone calls for all the inmates, due to COVID, we’ve already been doing this once a week since about March,” said Maj. Ricky Armstrong, McLennan County Jail Administrator. “So we’ll continue doing the free phone calls.”

In addition to the extra talk time, Armstrong says, on Christmas Day, they’ll be getting a different dinner.

“This year for Christmas at the McLennan County Jail, we’re having ham, our turkey ham, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, cake, tea,” said Armstrong.

However, nothing would be sweeter for inmates than getting to see their families.

While they can’t visit in-person, this year they have the chance to at least visit virtually, which is new.

“We’re fortunate, we do have video visitation,” said Armstrong. “So the inmates will be able to watch videos and watch their loved ones and children open up presents on Christmas.”

Other county jails in the area including Limestone, Hill and Bosque will also be offering a holiday meal for inmates on Christmas day.

