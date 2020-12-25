Advertisement

Biden: Reversing Trump border policies will take months

President-elect Joe Biden pauses as he leaves to listen to a reporter's shouted question at The...
President-elect Joe Biden pauses as he leaves to listen to a reporter's shouted question at The Queen Theater in Wilmington, Del., Tuesday, Dec 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)(Carolyn Kaster | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 7:23 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden says it will take months to roll back some of President Donald Trump’s actions on immigration.

He’s offering a slower timeline than he promised on the campaign trail and one that may rile advocates pushing for speedy action on the issue.

His Tuesday comments echo those made by two of his top foreign policy advisers in an interview with Spanish wire service EFE on Monday, tapping the brakes on rolling back Trump’s restrictive asylum policies.

Susan Rice, Biden’s incoming domestic policy adviser, and Jake Sullivan, his pick for national security adviser, as well as Biden himself, warned that moving too quickly could create a new crisis at the border.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

