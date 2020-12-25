Bosque County: First-responders shine lights to honor hospital workers

CLIFTON, Texas (KWTX) - To show their appreciation to hospital workers during the pandemic, first-responders in Bosque County shone their lights Wednesday night outside of Goodall Witcher Hospital.

The ‘let your light shine’ event was one of multiple in the area ahead of Christmas.

Agencies including Valley Mills PD, Valley Mills VFD, Clifton PD, Meridian PD, the Bosque County Sheriff’s Office, Iredell VFD and West Shore VFD took part by driving their vehicles to the hospital parking lot and shined their lights and sirens for the health care workers who have been taking care of the community during COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.