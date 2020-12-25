Advertisement

Great Weather For Christmas with WARM Weather To Follow

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 5:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Other than a cold start in the upper 20s, Christmas is looking great with abundant sunshine the entire day.  We’ll have temperatures in the mid 50′s at lunchtime with highs in the low 60′s during the afternoon.  Afterwards, we’ll have a winter warmup going through the weekend, with highs in the upper 60′s Saturday and the mid 70′s on Sunday!

It’s short-lived though, as a cold front arrives late Sunday night, putting us back into the upper 50′s for Monday.  A few spotty showers will be seen on Monday, with better rain chances arriving Tuesday as our next storm system will move through the Central Plains.  A few spotty showers will linger Wednesday morning, but otherwise we’ll be dry as we head towards the New Year.  Highs look to be around 60° to start the New Year as well.

