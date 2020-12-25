Lights of West bringing holiday cheer during unusual season

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - There are some new decorations off I-35 near West this year, and the families behind them hope it brings a bit of extra holiday cheer.

It’s called Lights of West, and it’s a drive-thru light park. Tom Patterson, one of the partners, said several families came together to start the park after years of enjoying Santa’s Wonderland in College Station.

Patterson said they purchased 50 acres of land near West for the light park. He said there has been a lot of support, especially from West.

“We had a lot of good ideas, and good visions, and do-it-yourself this or that,” Patterson said. “But we had no idea how much the community and the town of West would get behind this and support this. "

Patterson said when they came up with the idea for Lights of West, COVID-19 wasn’t a concern in the United States, but as they pandemic spread, they were worried.

“It scared us honestly because we had already made a significant investment to pursue this business,” Patterson said. “And you know we didn’t know if we’d be able to even do it or if it would be open, or if we would get all the things we ordered from all over the world.”

Patterson said people have waited hours to go through the lights, and some people have come back multiple times. With so many traditions canceled or changed during the pandemic, Patterson said he thinks people are looking for something to do as a family, and seeing the lights is one thing that’s still possible.

“It’s for the people in Central Texas to be able to go out and experience the reason for the season. the Christmas experience with their family, and just hopefully, you know get that good peaceful feeling that comes this time of year anyway.”

Lights of West is open through January 2.

