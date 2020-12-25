Advertisement

Nana’s Tribe Foundation scores big for family this Christmas by paying grandmother’s mortgage until 2021

Dr. Lori Stevic-Rust is following in the footsteps of her late grandmother
Dr. Lori Stevic-Rust is following in the footsteps of her late grandmother
By Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 7:37 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dr. Lori Stevic-Rust is following in the footsteps of her late grandmother.

“We are doing the work that we where put on this earth to do”, said Dr. Stevic-Rust

The board-certified clinical health psychologist runs an organization called Nana’s Tribe Foundation, which gives back to those in need.

The mission of the foundation is to help and foster intergenerational relationships.

This Christmas one of the seven gifts they gave out was paying the mortgage until 2021 for Jill Jones of Parma.

Jones cares for her autistic grandson, who suffers from seizures.

Due to COVID-19, Jones lost her job and was behind on her mortgage payments and other bills.

“This is amazing, I never thought something like this would happen to me,” said Jones.

Nana’s Tribe Foundation was able to pay her upcoming mortgage payment, thus allowing this grandmother to pay for other necessities like medicine and food.

Normally, Nana’s Tribe raises $10,000 or more each year in the annual fundraiser for the non-profit, but because of the pandemic, they had to adjust to half of that amount.

Dr. Stevic-Rust’s grandmother was a long-time Cleveland Indians baseball fan and she wanted her family to be reminded of sharing and caring.

“One of the things she really asked of us is to take care of one another. And what she meant was not just in our family our biological family but our family in our community,” said Dr. Stevic-Rust.

