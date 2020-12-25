Advertisement

NFL honors Mississippi man freed after 22 years in prison

FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, file photo, Curtis Flowers flanked by sister Priscilla...
FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, file photo, Curtis Flowers flanked by sister Priscilla Ward, right, exits the Winston Choctaw Regional Correctional Facility in Louisville, Miss. The NFL says it is honoring Flowers, a Black man from Mississippi who was imprisoned more than 22 years. He was freed in late 2019, months after the U.S. Supreme Court threw out the last of his several convictions in a quadruple murder case. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 7:15 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The NFL says it is honoring Curtis Flowers, a Black man from Mississippi who was imprisoned more than 22 years.

He was freed in late 2019, months after the U.S. Supreme Court threw out the last of his several convictions in a quadruple murder case.

The NFL says players are wearing helmet decals this season “to honor victims of systemic racism, victims of police misconduct and social justice heroes.”

The league said Wednesday on Twitter that Flowers is among those being recognized.

Flowers says he is “blessed” by the honor. He has maintained he was wrongly convicted.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troup police Officer Dakota Powell was killed in a motorcycle accident on Dec. 18 in Tyuler
Motorcyclist killed in accident identified as Texas police officer
A motorcyclist who was ejected from his bike in a weekend crash in Killeen has died at a local...
Motorcyclist ejected in crash dies at local hospital
Michelle Latray was in ICU for five days.
’COVID almost killed me,” Central Texas woman says
Richard Heene, center, looks up as he sits in the courtroom with his wife Mayumi, right, and...
Former Central Texas man, wife, pardoned in ‘balloon boy’ hoax
Friends and coworkers gathered for a vigil Tuesday evening to honor the lives of a mother and...
Vigil held for murdered Central Texas mother, children

Latest News

Dr. Lori Stevic-Rust is following in the footsteps of her late grandmother
Nana’s Tribe Foundation scores big for family this Christmas by paying grandmother’s mortgage until 2021
Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) runs against Florida during the first half of the...
Heisman finalists: Tide teammates plus Lawrence and Trask
President-elect Joe Biden pauses as he leaves to listen to a reporter's shouted question at The...
Biden: Reversing Trump border policies will take months
A woman sits among headstones during a Memorial Day visit at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery...
Pair of Nazi headstones removed from Houston Cemetery