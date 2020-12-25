Advertisement

Pair of Nazi headstones removed from Houston Cemetery

A woman sits among headstones during a Memorial Day visit at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery...
A woman sits among headstones during a Memorial Day visit at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, Monday, May 25, 2020. Public Memorial Day events at the cemetery were canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)(Eric Gay | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 7:09 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Two German WWII graves bearing Nazi swastikas have been removed from Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery and replaced with new headstones.

According to the San Antonio Express-News, the pair of headstones had become a long controversy over whether they were historical artifacts worth preserving or emblems of hate that should be destroyed.

Veterans Affairs wanted to “continue to preserve” the two headstones at Fort Sam and a third in Fort Douglas Post Cemetery in Utah that also bears Nazi symbols.

Members of Congress, including Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, responded by demanding the removal of the gravestones.

