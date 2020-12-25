Advertisement

Stocks close higher in holiday shortened week

Stocks closed slightly higher on Christmas Eve. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Stocks closed slightly higher on Christmas Eve, as investors went into the holiday weekend not bothered by President Donald Trump’s threat not to sign a major economic stimulus package approved by Congress this week.

Trading was extremely light in the abbreviated session ahead of the Christmas holiday, with volume less than half of a typical trading day.

The S&P 500 index closed up 13.05 points, or 0.4%, to 3703.06.

Despite the gains, the index ended the week down 0.2%.

Relatively safe investments like utilities and real estate were among the biggest gainers, while energy stocks fell.

