The Lights of Magnolia

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Putting Waco in a good light.

It’s fair to say, Waco is a little brighter since the Magnolia Market and Silos opened in 2015.

However, especially during Christmas time, the grounds truly shine.

“A lot of response comes from all over the nation, and all over the world,” says Fred Huffman, President/Owner of Christmas Decor by GGA. “We are proud to be a part of this project.”

This is the fifth year Christmas Decor by GGA has done the Christmas lights for Magnolia, but due to the expansion project at the Silos, this year’s installation was bigger than ever.

“With the new project this year, it’s been kind of a challenge,” said Huffman. “It’s almost doubled what we’ve had to do.”

While it’s a “very big project”, it’s one they look forward to every year, Huffman says.

“It’s something that we take a lot of pride in, and I demand that everything be done well,” said Huffman. “They have an image to live up to, and we have an image to live up to, we want to be the best, and we want them to show the best.”

But being the best doesn’t happen overnight--Huffman says, after starting in mid-September, this year it took them about two months to reach that Magnolia Christmas standard.

“Of course the silos are a large part of it, getting that lit,” said Huffman. “We’ve learned now that once we’ve got them the right length, we can put the same lights in the same location each year.”

“We drop the lights down the Silos, pull them up, and plug them in at the top,” he said.

Huffman says, as a franchise, they get trained on how to make their light displays look professional and polished.

When they’re done, the Magnolia team will come in and give them feedback.

“They see where things are and they want a few tweaks here and there,” said Huffman.

A Magnolia spokesman says Christmas Decor by GGA has been a valued partner of theirs for the past five years.

“This time of year is so special for us, and we wouldn’t be able to fully capture the holiday spirit—year in and year out—without them,” said John Marsicano, Vice President of Public Relations for Magnolia. “There’s something so incredibly beautiful about seeing the grounds lit up during the holiday season, and it’s because of partners like Christmas Decor by GGA that we’re able to bring that holiday magic to life.”

While they don’t have an exact count, Huffman estimates this year they used around 500,000 lights to make Magnolia look like a pristine winter wonderland.

“I take pride every time that y’all show, early in the morning, the camera from downtown onto the Silos because it just looks so good once it’s all lit up,” Huffman told KWTX. “We’ve had situations in the past that were not flattering for Waco, but now with Chip and Joanna coming in and doing what they’ve done, it really shows off Waco.”

