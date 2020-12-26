Advertisement

103 year-old man rides snowmobile for the first time

By Jasmin Adous
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
DRYFORK, W.Va (WDTV) - A resident of Dryfork proves that you’re never too old to try new things. For Ira Miller, better known as grandpa, isn’t much for sitting still.

“If the children can do it, I can do it,” said Miller.

On Sunday, 103 year old Miller took a joyride on his son’s snowmobile.

Born on January 27th 1917, he rides through life right along all four generations of his family.

“Seeing grandpa do new things is...you’re almost as...more active than I am,” said Granddaughter Leah Hansen.

Miller and his wife visited the mountain state in the 1950s for their honeymoon and stayed after some convincing from a friend.

“He invited us to help with the church that brought us to West Virginia…70 something years ago.”

They lived together until her death eight years ago. “Two days after Christmas,” said Miller.

As the years go by he makes sure to keep up with his family every way, he can.

“You have to earn your keep! You do the lawn mowing, right?” To which her grandfather replies, “Yep.”

Riding with his grandchildren on his tractor and all-terrain vehicle...you might say he had a little practice for that snowmobile.

“You don’t have to be a certain age to do something, you can live life even when you’re almost 104 years old,” said Hansen.

Turning 104 next month...

“I’d do it again,” said Miller.

Grandpa Miller shows no signs of slowing down.

