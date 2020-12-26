Black doctor dies of COVID after racist treatment complaints

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - A Black doctor who died battling COVID-19 complained of racist medical care in widely-shared social media posts.

It has prompted an Indiana hospital system to promise a “full external review.”

According to her Facebook post, Dr. Susan Moore tested positive for COVID-19 in late November and was hospitalized in suburban Indianapolis. The physician said she had to repeatedly ask for medication, scans and routine checks while admitted.

She noted a white doctor in particular who seemingly dismissed her pain. She was sent home but was hospitalized again.

Her condition deteriorated, and she died Dec. 20.

