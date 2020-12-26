Christmas parade honors nurse who died from COVID-19

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Vania Underwood passed away unexpectedly Saturday, December 19 from COVID-19. Her husband, Isaac Underwood, says she was a loving wife and mother, a nurse who was passionate about caring for others.

“Some people go into the nursing field for the money, she went into it for the caring aspect. She had a lot of residents she took care of, and she was so apart of their lives she ended up being in a lot of their obituaries. That was just the kind of person she was,” tells Isaac.

Vania was a Registered Nurse at ABC Home Healthcare and also worked at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center, where she cared for patients in the COVID-19 unit.

Along with her husband, she leaves behind six children ranging from the ages of 3 to 16 years old.

Her husband tells 13abc Vania began having symptoms of the virus, developing swelling in her leg and trouble breathing just two weeks before losing her battle to the same virus she’d worked on the front lines to help people recover from.

“You would never think that it would hit so close to home, and you can’t get closer to home than the queen of the house,” says Isaac.

On Christmas morning, just six days after her death, family and friends wanted to do something special to honor Vania for the hero she was.

Dozens of cars, from first responders to fellow nurses, friends, and coworkers, passed by the Underwood family home honking and waving, delivering gifts and meals for the family.

“I’m so happy that so many people have pitched in,” adds Isaac. “It’s good when you see people come together to help especially in a family’s time of need.”

A GoFundMe page was created to assist the Underwood family with the unexpected expenses of her death, and has already raised over $7,000. You can click here to donate.

