Family drives replica ‘Griswold’ car through Virginia to spread Christmas joy

By Kendall Davis
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 6:44 PM CST
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Drawing inspiration from “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” Benjamin Redd bought a 1978 Dodge Aspen and had a vision.

“I told my wife and daughter we are going to take the wagon and we are going to be the Griswolds and that’s where we went wild from that point on,” said Redd.

From the wood grain to the Christmas tree and lights, Redd and his family went all in.

“People are amazed, saying, ‘how do you get the lights to work?’ I said, oh, we got all kinds of things rigged up in there,” said Redd.

The Redds have been driving the car through Martinsville nearly every night leading up to Christmas.

“It’s all about fun, some people look with smiles and some look like we lost our minds, but that’s a part of life; we want to make everybody happy,” said Redd.

It took a couple days to bring everything together, but for Benjamin and his family, it was worth all the work.

“Knowing that we can spread joy to someone else is a great feeling. Everything that the world is going through right now, we need a little joy, laughter and peace, so it’s good to see people smiling,” said his wife and daughter, Sophia and Tarongular Redd.

