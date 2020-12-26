Advertisement

Hit-and-run driver strikes stroller; baby dies on Christmas

Authorities say a 1-year-old baby being pushed in a stroller died Christmas morning after a...
Authorities say a 1-year-old baby being pushed in a stroller died Christmas morning after a hit-and-run driver struck her and her grandmother.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWARK, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a 1-year-old baby being pushed in a stroller died Christmas morning after a hit-and-run driver struck her and her grandmother.

Police say Amara White was being pushed in the stroller in Newark, Ohio, on Wednesday afternoon when she and the woman were struck by a driver who immediately took off.

The child was taken to a hospital and died Friday morning. Her 63-year-old grandmother remains in critical condition at Grant Medical Center.

Police say a 36-year-old man was arrested at his apartment hours afterward. Prosecutors will decide whether to charge him with vehicular homicide or other counts.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It took an estimated 500,000 lights to decorate the Magnolia complex for Christmas 2020.
The Lights of Magnolia
Craig Coleman pulls trash bins back up to homes every Wednesday in his neighborhood and two...
Helpful elf caught in the act in small Central Texas town
Chris Miller, 21, died after a long battle with COVID-19
Texas college student, 21, dies after long battle with COVID-19
A McLennan County Jail inmate uses video visitation.
A COVID Christmas behind bars: Local jails bring inmates a little extra cheer in 2020
Zach Darras (13) and Carter Ramsey (12) are two young boys who love to play sports. When they...
Two kids capture NFL attention from viral catch video

Latest News

The European Commission president says coronavirus vaccinations to begin “in just two days."
Germany, Hungary give 1st vaccine shots ahead of EU rollout
Smoke rises from downtown after a reported explosion on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020 in Nashville,...
Widespread outages continue in Tennessee following blast
A Black doctor who died battling COVID-19 complained of racist medical care in widely-shared...
Black doctor dies of COVID after racist treatment complaints
One of the oldest snack bars at Pompeii, the Thermopolium of Regio V has been uncovered in its...
Mallard to go? Dig of Pompeii fast-food place reveals tastes
One of the oldest snack bars at Pompeii, the Thermopolium of Regio V has been uncovered in its...
Archaeologists uncover Pompeii snack bar