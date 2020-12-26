Double shooting investigation underway in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Two male victims were shot Saturday afternoon at Houston Street and Hallmark Avenue in Killeen.

The Killeen Police Dept. was dispatched to a shooting disturbance at approximately 3:24 pm in 700 block of Houston St.

When officers arrived, they say they located two gunshot victims: they believe one is a child and the other is an adult.

Both were transported by EMS to area hospitals. One to McLane Children’s Hospital and one to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center police say.

The crime scene is still active and an investigation is underway.

Police say there’s no further threat in the area, but they have no one in custody yet.

