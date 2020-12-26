Local small businesses await additional pandemic relief funds

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Included in the COVID-19 relief package that cleared both chambers of Congress earlier this week is an additional $284 billion in loans for small businesses.

Those are funds that many local businesses would like to see sooner rather than later.

Off the Cob Popcorn in Waco is one local business that applied for and received a Paycheck Protection Program loan earlier this year.

“It was pretty tough, especially those first two months,” said Mitch Omberg, one of the owners of Off the Cob Popcorn. “They shut us down, and it was all curbside only.”

He also said that the business had to shut down its Temple location and ground its mobile food truck in Waco during the pandemic.

“It was almost a perfect storm,” Omberg said.

Omberg says that the business has seen a surge in sales during the holiday season and is beginning to see its overall sales rebound but additional aid would help.

The relief package now sits on President Trump’s desk.

