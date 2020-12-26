Advertisement

Local small businesses await additional pandemic relief funds

Small businesses await additional funds from the COVID-19 relief bill in the new year.
Small businesses await additional funds from the COVID-19 relief bill in the new year.
By Matt Zdun
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Included in the COVID-19 relief package that cleared both chambers of Congress earlier this week is an additional $284 billion in loans for small businesses.

Those are funds that many local businesses would like to see sooner rather than later.

Off the Cob Popcorn in Waco is one local business that applied for and received a Paycheck Protection Program loan earlier this year.

“It was pretty tough, especially those first two months,” said Mitch Omberg, one of the owners of Off the Cob Popcorn. “They shut us down, and it was all curbside only.”

He also said that the business had to shut down its Temple location and ground its mobile food truck in Waco during the pandemic.

“It was almost a perfect storm,” Omberg said.

Omberg says that the business has seen a surge in sales during the holiday season and is beginning to see its overall sales rebound but additional aid would help.

The relief package now sits on President Trump’s desk.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Miller, 21, died after a long battle with COVID-19
Texas college student, 21, dies after long battle with COVID-19
Craig Coleman pulls trash bins back up to homes every Wednesday in his neighborhood and two...
Helpful elf caught in the act in small Central Texas town
Michelle Latray was in ICU for five days.
’COVID almost killed me,” Central Texas woman says
A gun, narcotics and crates of mail were recovered during the arrests of a man and a woman in...
Two arrested in robbery of area letter carrier; crates of mail recovered
Troup police Officer Dakota Powell was killed in a motorcycle accident on Dec. 18 in Tyuler
Motorcyclist killed in accident identified as Texas police officer

Latest News

Salvation Army Waco Christmas Lunch
WACO: Salvation Army feeds hundreds during socially-distanced Christmas lunch
Home explosion in Waller County
One person hospitalized after a Christmas Eve home explosion
The Central Texas Food Bank says the pandemic recovery will be a marathon, not a sprint.
Record food need continues as pandemic drags on
Texas DPS is expecting another busy holiday travel weekend.
Busy holiday travel weekend expected