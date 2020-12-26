Advertisement

Lots of Warmth This Weekend with a Storm System To End 2020

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 4:00 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We start Saturday at freezing, but luckily we’ll have abundant sunshine with south winds throughout the day.  This’ll warm us into the low 60′s by lunchtime, with highs in the upper 60′s during the afternoon.  An even warmer pattern arrives for Sunday, bringing highs into the mid 70′s during the afternoon.

However, going into the last week of 2020 we’ll have a cold front move through and bring highs back into the low 60′s for highs on Monday.  A storm system will move in from the west after that, bringing scattered showers to the area on Tuesday.  The best rain chances will be in the afternoon and evening.  Scattered rain lingers early Wednesday, with dry weather in the afternoon after that second front moves out.  Behind the front, we dip to the 50s for New Years Eve before getting back to the low 60′s to start 2021.  We stay dry to start the New Year as well.

