New professional basketball team will call Waco ‘home’

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -With the success of the Baylor men’s and women’s basketball programs, there has been a buzz around the sport here in central Texas. Now, a professional team called the Waco Royals is joining the mix.

The Royals are joining a league that calls itself, simply, “The Basketball League”, or TBL. TBL is a comparable level of play to Double-A baseball, but it prides itself on being a different type of league - one that puts heavy focus on being involved in the community.

Waco native and Royal’s team market owner Brandon Littles says that relationship will be vital to the team’s success.

“Honestly, if we don’t get out there in the community, we are not successful in anything. No matter what we do on the court. In fact, we won’t be successful on the court if we don’t get out in the community,” explains Littles.

The main emphasis of the league is to encourage athletes to use their status to inspire and mentor the younger generations throughout central Texas. Something Littles feels was missing from the community when he was growing up.

“Maybe I can become that, and try to be that, and that way young adults will be able to see that and know that they will be able to do something big.”

The Royals debut season is set to begin April 9th, which is perfect for local fans who have caught the basketball fever.

TBL President, David Magley, says, “We get the tail end of Baylor’s run to the Final Four, and then it’s right in to us.”

Along with perfect timing, fans can also enjoy encouraging prices. Going to a TBL game will be significantly cheaper than attending an NBA game.

Magley says, “For the price of one NBA ticket, with parking and food, you could probably attend a full season of TBL games, with parking and food.”

The Royals have been under the radar as they get things started, but, as the season approaches, they are hoping to get the community behind them.

Littles says, “I want everybody to be excited. It is going to be big for us. We are going to work our butts off so we can make it big for the city of Waco.”

