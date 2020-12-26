Advertisement

Officials accuse Florida rapper, 2 others, of home invasion

Three Florida men are facing charges in connection with a home invasion two months ago, in...
Three Florida men are facing charges in connection with a home invasion two months ago, in which authorities said the men terrorized a couple, demanded $20,000 and sexually assaulted a woman.(TheaDesign | theaphotography - stock.adobe.co)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 1:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Three Florida men are facing charges in connection with a home invasion two months ago, in which authorities said the men terrorized a couple, demanded $20,000 and sexually assaulted a woman.

Two of the men appeared in federal court on Christmas Day, including an underground rap artist known as Splash Zanotti.

A third man is set to appear before a judge on Monday.

The South Florida SunSentinel reports that a federal affidavit accuses the three men of kidnapping and conspiracy to commit kidnapping, crimes that carry a maximum penalty of life in prison if convicted.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It took an estimated 500,000 lights to decorate the Magnolia complex for Christmas 2020.
The Lights of Magnolia
Craig Coleman pulls trash bins back up to homes every Wednesday in his neighborhood and two...
Helpful elf caught in the act in small Central Texas town
Chris Miller, 21, died after a long battle with COVID-19
Texas college student, 21, dies after long battle with COVID-19
A McLennan County Jail inmate uses video visitation.
A COVID Christmas behind bars: Local jails bring inmates a little extra cheer in 2020
Zach Darras (13) and Carter Ramsey (12) are two young boys who love to play sports. When they...
Two kids capture NFL attention from viral catch video

Latest News

Three injured, several buildings damaged in Christmas morning explosion in historic downtown...
FBI at home of possible person of interest in Nashville bomb
FILE - In this June 6, 2000 file photo, Roger Berlind, producer of "Kiss Me, Kate," accept the...
Roger Berlind, Tony-winning Broadway producer, dies at 90
Five teenagers from New Jersey are being hailed as heroes for saving two young children after...
Teens form human chain to save siblings after sled crashes into icy NJ pond
FILE - In this June 6, 2000 file photo, Roger Berlind, producer of "Kiss Me, Kate," accept the...
Roger Berlind, Tony-winning Broadway producer, dies at 90