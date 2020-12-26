Officials accuse Florida rapper, 2 others, of home invasion
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Three Florida men are facing charges in connection with a home invasion two months ago, in which authorities said the men terrorized a couple, demanded $20,000 and sexually assaulted a woman.
Two of the men appeared in federal court on Christmas Day, including an underground rap artist known as Splash Zanotti.
A third man is set to appear before a judge on Monday.
The South Florida SunSentinel reports that a federal affidavit accuses the three men of kidnapping and conspiracy to commit kidnapping, crimes that carry a maximum penalty of life in prison if convicted.
