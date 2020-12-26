Advertisement

One person hospitalized after a Christmas Eve home explosion

Home explosion in Waller County
Home explosion in Waller County(Waller County Fire Marshal's Office and Office of Emergency Management (Custom credit) | Waller County Fire Marshal's Office and Office of Emergency Management)
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEMPSTEAD, Texas (KBTX) -A Christmas Eve home explosion in Hempstead left one person hospitalized.

At around 10:20 p.m. Thursday night, authorities got a call for a home explosion in the 1300 block of 5th Street.

One home was destroyed in the blast, and two other nearby structures were damaged by debris, according to the Waller County Fire Marshal’s Office.

Investigators say, the homeowner was injured in the explosion and was flown to Memorial Hermann Hospital with burn injuries.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation.

The Hempstead Fire Department, Waller County Fire Marshal’s Office, Prairie View Fire Department, Waller County EMS, Hempstead Police, and other local first responders responded to the explosion.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Miller, 21, died after a long battle with COVID-19
Texas college student, 21, dies after long battle with COVID-19
Craig Coleman pulls trash bins back up to homes every Wednesday in his neighborhood and two...
Helpful elf caught in the act in small Central Texas town
Michelle Latray was in ICU for five days.
’COVID almost killed me,” Central Texas woman says
A gun, narcotics and crates of mail were recovered during the arrests of a man and a woman in...
Two arrested in robbery of area letter carrier; crates of mail recovered
Troup police Officer Dakota Powell was killed in a motorcycle accident on Dec. 18 in Tyuler
Motorcyclist killed in accident identified as Texas police officer

Latest News

Small businesses await additional funds from the COVID-19 relief bill in the new year.
Local small businesses await additional pandemic relief funds
Salvation Army Waco Christmas Lunch
WACO: Salvation Army feeds hundreds during socially-distanced Christmas lunch
The Central Texas Food Bank says the pandemic recovery will be a marathon, not a sprint.
Record food need continues as pandemic drags on
Texas DPS is expecting another busy holiday travel weekend.
Busy holiday travel weekend expected