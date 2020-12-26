Advertisement

Roger Berlind, Tony-winning Broadway producer, dies at 90

FILE - In this June 6, 2000 file photo, Roger Berlind, producer of "Kiss Me, Kate," accept the...
FILE - In this June 6, 2000 file photo, Roger Berlind, producer of "Kiss Me, Kate," accept the Tony award for Best Revival of a Musical at the 54th annual Tony Awards ceremonies at Radio City Music Hall in New York. Berlind, a producer of more than 100 Broadway plays and musicals and the winner of 25 Tony Awards, has died. He was 90. He died Dec. 18, 2020 at his home in Montana. His family said cardiopulmonary arrest was to blame, The New York Times reported. (AP Photo/Suzanne Plunkett, File)(SUZANNE PLUNKETT | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 26, 2020
NEW YORK (AP) — Roger Berlind, a producer of more than 100 Broadway plays and musicals, has died at age 90.

The New York Times reported that he died Dec. 18 at his home in Montana. Berlind won 25 Tony awards during a four-decade career that boosted the success of actors including Glenn Close and Jeremy Irons.

The Brooklyn-born Berlind worked on Wall Street before the death of his wife and three of four children in a plane crash.

His work included the 2019 revival of “Oklahoma,” the original Tony-winning production of “Amadeus,” and revivals of “Death of a Salesman” and “Hello Dolly.”

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

