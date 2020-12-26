Still The King: James wins AP Male Athlete of Year award

LeBron James’ on-court performance this year was spectacular again.

A fourth NBA title and fourth NBA Finals MVP trophy were his, as he lifted the Los Angeles Lakers back atop the basketball world.

And after a year that also included brilliant off-court work, James was announced Saturday as the winner of The Associated Press’ Male Athlete of the Year award for a record-tying fourth time.

Tiger Woods and Lance Armstrong are the only other men to win the AP award four times

