Still The King: James wins AP Male Athlete of Year award

FILE - In this March 6, 2020, file photo, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James gestures to...
FILE - In this March 6, 2020, file photo, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James gestures to teammates during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks in Los Angeles. James was announced Saturday, Dec. 26, as the winner of The Associated Press’ Male Athlete of the Year award for a record-tying fourth time.(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)(Mark J. Terrill | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LeBron James’ on-court performance this year was spectacular again.

A fourth NBA title and fourth NBA Finals MVP trophy were his, as he lifted the Los Angeles Lakers back atop the basketball world.

And after a year that also included brilliant off-court work, James was announced Saturday as the winner of The Associated Press’ Male Athlete of the Year award for a record-tying fourth time.

Tiger Woods and Lance Armstrong are the only other men to win the AP award four times

