Still The King: James wins AP Male Athlete of Year award
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LeBron James’ on-court performance this year was spectacular again.
A fourth NBA title and fourth NBA Finals MVP trophy were his, as he lifted the Los Angeles Lakers back atop the basketball world.
And after a year that also included brilliant off-court work, James was announced Saturday as the winner of The Associated Press’ Male Athlete of the Year award for a record-tying fourth time.
Tiger Woods and Lance Armstrong are the only other men to win the AP award four times
