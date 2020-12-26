Advertisement

Police are investigating Saturday morning homicide

Police are investigating a early morning shooting that left one dead only hours after Christmas...
Police are investigating a early morning shooting that left one dead only hours after Christmas Day.(AP)
By Katy Mendez
Dec. 26, 2020
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police are investigating a early morning shooting that left one dead only hours after Christmas Day.

Officers responded to shots fired in the 900 block of North Second Street around 1:38 a.m. Saturday morning.

Upon arrival, police found a man dead.

This incident is still under investigation.

More information will be released as it is available.

