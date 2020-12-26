Police are investigating Saturday morning homicide
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 8:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police are investigating a early morning shooting that left one dead only hours after Christmas Day.
Officers responded to shots fired in the 900 block of North Second Street around 1:38 a.m. Saturday morning.
Upon arrival, police found a man dead.
This incident is still under investigation.
More information will be released as it is available.
