Trump made lasting impact on federal courts

FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 26, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump and Amy Coney Barrett...
FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 26, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump and Amy Coney Barrett stand on the Blue Room Balcony after Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas administered the Constitutional Oath to her on the South Lawn of the White House White House in Washington. President Donald Trump’s deep imprint on the federal courts is a rare point of agreement about the president across the political spectrum. With a major assist from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Trump and his White House staff relentlessly, almost robotically, filled nearly every opening in the federal judiciary, undeterred by Democratic criticism. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)(Patrick Semansky | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 1:13 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s deep imprint on the federal courts is a rare point of agreement about the president across the political spectrum.

With a major assist from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Trump and his White House staff relentlessly, almost robotically, filled nearly every opening in the federal judiciary, undeterred by Democratic criticism.

The Senate was still confirming judges more than a month after Trump lost his reelection bid to Joe Biden.

More than 230 Trump-appointed judges, several still in their 30s, hold lifetime positions. The real measure of what Trump has been able to do will be revealed in countless court decisions in the years to come.

