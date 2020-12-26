Advertisement

‘Unprecedented’ mail volume delays Christmas gifts

FILE - A U.S. postal worker delivers packages, boxes and letters Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, along...
FILE - A U.S. postal worker delivers packages, boxes and letters Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, along her route in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Chicago, just three days before Christmas. Some Christmas gift-givers discovered their presents didn't arrive in time for the holiday despite ordering weeks ahead. The U.S. Postal Service says it faces "unprecedented volume increases and limited employee availability due to the impacts of COVID-19.” (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 7:21 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Some Christmas gift-givers discovered their presents didn’t arrive in time for the holiday despite ordering weeks ahead.

The U.S. Postal Service says it faces “unprecedented volume increases and limited employee availability due to the impacts of COVID-19.”

A 21-year-old man from Grand Rapids, Michigan, had to tell his father that an online order he placed Nov. 30 for a collector’s model diecast of a NASCAR racing car would have to wait.

An Ann Arbor, Michigan, woman who ordered Christmas ornaments online Nov. 17 found out it wasn’t enough time.

