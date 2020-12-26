WACO: Salvation Army feeds hundreds during socially-distanced Christmas lunch

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Hundreds of people in need enjoyed a free Christmas lunch provided by the Salvation Army. The Christmas lunch is an annual event for the Salvation Army of Waco but to prevent the spread of COVID-19 this year the lunch was held outside under a tent.

Participants were asked to keep their masks on unless eating and tables were spaced out 6-feet apart. Diners were treated to turkey, ham, and other traditional Christmas food.

“We’ve been serving [those in need] everyday during the pandemic but all of the meals have been to go,” said Diana Barrett, the public relations director and volunteer coordinator for the Salvation Army in Waco. “But today on Christmas we are actually able to have a meal sitting down. we’re doing it safely and still have something very traditional in very untraditional times,” she said.

Those who attended Fridays lunch voiced extra appreciation for being able to commune with others in a year that has been marked with isolation.

“[My husband’s] family is in Hamilton and mine is in Houston so having Christmas here and eating here means a lot to us,” said Johanna Herrin, one of the diners. “Especially being able to eat with a bunch of people even if we can’t be with our own family for Christmas,” she said.

Attendees were also gifted with necessities like socks, blankets and toiletries.

