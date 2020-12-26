Advertisement

Warmth To The Last Weekend of 2020 with Rain Chances To Close Out The Year

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
We’ll have beautiful weather this evening with temperatures in the low 60′s even after sunset.  We dip to the mid 50′s late evening, with morning lows only in the upper 40s heading into Sunday.  We’ll have a few clouds east of I-35 Sunday morning, but otherwise sunshine dominates throughout the day.  We’ll see temperatures in the mid 60′s at lunchtime with highs in the mid 70′s during the afternoon.

Afterwards, a small cold front moves through early Monday morning and will bring spotty rain to areas near and south of Highway 84 throughout the day.  Highs will be back in the upper 50′s for most Monday afternoon.  Then a large storm system will move through the Central Plains, causing a few scattered showers to move through our area on Tuesday, with the very best rain chances Wednesday morning when that system brings another cold front.  Everything clears up Wednesday afternoon with temperatures sitting in the 50′s as we head into the new year.

