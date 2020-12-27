Advertisement

Authorities: Utah’s Ty Jordan died in accidental shooting

FILE - In this Dec. 19, 2020, file photo, Utah running back Ty Jordan (22) scores against...
FILE - In this Dec. 19, 2020, file photo, Utah running back Ty Jordan (22) scores against Washington State during the second half of an NCAA college football game, in Salt Lake City. Authorities say Jordan died at a hospital in the Dallas area after accidently shooting himself. University officials announced Ty Jordan’s death Saturday, the day after he was named Pac-12’s newcomer of the year. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)(Rick Bowmer | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DALLAS (AP) — Authorities say a star freshman running back for the University of Utah died at a Dallas-area hospital after accidently shooting himself.

University officials announced Ty Jordan’s death Saturday, the day after he was named Pac-12′s newcomer of the year.

According to medical examiner’s records, Jordan died in a hospital emergency room in Denton on Christmas night.

About an hour earlier, police responded to reports of a shooting at a home in the city and discovered a man had accidently shot himself in the hip.

Police did not name the victim, but Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office records show it was Jordan.

