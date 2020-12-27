Baylor assistant softball coach dies after fighting cancer for a fourth time

Advertisement

Mike Lumley, Baylor’s assistant softball coach, dies after fighting cancer for a fourth time.(cred Baylor Bear Insider)
By Katy Mendez
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Mike Lumley, Baylor’s assistant softball coach, dies after fighting cancer for a fourth time.

According to the Baylor Bear Insider, 65-year-old Lumley died early Sunday morning December 27th.

The Insider reports that Lumley has his prostate removed in 2007 then in 2015 he went through chemo treatments after cancer was found in his lymph nodes.

He had surgery in 2018 for colorectal cancer and in March of this year after his season was cut short due to COVID-19, he found out the cancer has spread to his vertebrae.

“That’s when they found the cancer in the bone,” said Stacey Lumley, Mark’s wife of eight years. “Being in the bone, it’s horrific. It’s just overwhelming, because I hate to see him hurt like that.”

Mike Lumley officially retired from coaching in September but he stayed on staff as an assistant director of operations for the Baylor softball team.

“Lumley helped establish Baylor Softball as one of the premiere programs in the country,” said the Baylor Bear Insider.

Glenn Moore, head coach of the Baylor softball team, spoke highly of Lumley hand the impact he made on the lives of those he was around.

“He was out here at times when he shouldn’t have been here, when he should have been taking care of himself,” said head coach Glenn Moore, who had Lumley by his side for the last 22 years, first at LSU and then the last 20 at Baylor.

“That’s who he is. He has always put others ahead of himself. I admire him for how he’s been driven by doing that.”

Within Mike Lumley’s 20 years with the Baylor Bears he coached multiple All-American hitters as well as, being named were named the Division | Midwest Region Coaching Staff of the Year by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association along with Moore and pitching coach Britni Sneed Newman.

Moore said Lumley was “closer to me than my brothers, and I have a close relationship with them.”

”He’s just been by my side for so long now,” Moore said. “I have to say, he’s the best man I’ve ever met in my life. I’ve never seen someone so unselfish and giving and loyal. He just has a heart for people and, in particular, for the players we coach.”

Mark is survived by his wife, Stacey, stepsons, Trey, Mason and D.J., and a Baylor Softball family that will forever cherish the memories they shared over the last 20 years. Funeral services are pending.

