Advertisement

Despite smooth election, GOP leaders seek vote restrictions

Voters cast their ballots, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Voters cast their ballots, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)(David J. Phillip | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 8:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) - Changes to the way millions of Americans voted this year contributed to record turnout, but that’s no guarantee the measures making it easier to cast ballots will stick around for future elections.

Republicans in some states that voted for President-elect Joe Biden already are pushing for new restrictions on absentee voting.

It’s an option many states expanded amid the coronavirus outbreak that proved hugely popular and helped ensure one of the smoothest election days in memory.

Nevertheless, Republicans in Georgia, Pennsylvania and elsewhere are proposing a variety of measures that would make it more complicated to use mail ballots.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It took an estimated 500,000 lights to decorate the Magnolia complex for Christmas 2020.
The Lights of Magnolia
Craig Coleman pulls trash bins back up to homes every Wednesday in his neighborhood and two...
Helpful elf caught in the act in small Central Texas town
Chris Miller, 21, died after a long battle with COVID-19
Texas college student, 21, dies after long battle with COVID-19
A McLennan County Jail inmate uses video visitation.
A COVID Christmas behind bars: Local jails bring inmates a little extra cheer in 2020
Zach Darras (13) and Carter Ramsey (12) are two young boys who love to play sports. When they...
Two kids capture NFL attention from viral catch video

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo, a booklet describing unemployment benefits is seen on...
Unemployment benefits for millions in limbo as Trump refuses to sign bill
@POTUS & I send our warmest wishes to all as we celebrate #Christmas. May the love we share...
Trump golfs in Florida as COVID relief hangs in the balance
A holiday like no other: COVID-19 cripples livelihoods
A holiday like no other: COVID-19 cripples livelihoods
@POTUS & I send our warmest wishes to all as we celebrate #Christmas. May the love we share...
President Trump, first lady share Christmas message