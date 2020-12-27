Advertisement

For Texans without homes, questions about future stimulus checks remain

A second round of stimulus checks remains up in the air as the coronavirus relief package sits...
A second round of stimulus checks remains up in the air as the coronavirus relief package sits on President Donald Trump's desk. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)(WLUC)
By Matt Zdun
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Gina Erwin received the first stimulus check at her apartment in Harker Heights earlier this year.

A few months later — after falling behind three months on rent — Erwin no longer has a place to call home.

She said she is worried about whether she will receive the next stimulus check that could be coming in the new year.

“I don’t know what I’m supposed to do,” Erwin said. “I’m not going to be there to collect that money at that address.

“I keep calling the IRS to give them my bank account, but it’s like they give me the runaround or they can’t do it,” she said.

The $600 stimulus checks, part of the coronavirus relief package passed by both chambers of Congress earlier this week, hang in the balance as the bill sits on President Donald Trump’s desk.

Erwin said she will wait until the relief package is passed and continue to reach out to the IRS so as to avoid any unnecessary delays in the process.

“For me, it’s like two or three months late,” Erwin said. “I already got evicted.”

“Even though it’s not a lot of money that they’re gonna give, it’s enough to help with maybe a deposit,” she said. “Or maybe I want to go take a shower or something.”

