Navarro County: Inmates gifted Christmas packages to learn spirit of Christmas

Deputies with the Navarro County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Salvation Army, delivered...
Deputies with the Navarro County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Salvation Army, delivered about 175 gift packages to inmates at the Navarro County Justice Center in Corsicana on Christmas Day.(NCSO photo)
By Rissa Shaw
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CORSCIANA, Texas (KWTX) - Navarro County inmates were taught the true meaning of Christmas Friday.

On Christmas morning, ‘Santa’s helpers,’ AKA deputies with the Navarro County Sheriff’s Office, delivered about 175 gift packages to inmates at the Navarro County Justice Center in Corsicana.

The local Salvation Army prepared the gifts donated by Veldman Land and Cattle: the packages included socks, jack links, fruit and two Russell Stover chocolates, according to Sheriff Elmer Tanner.

“With my approval, Detention Officers of the NCSO are delivering the gift packages to every inmate within the facility today, so that they could experience the true meaning of Christmas,” Sheriff Elmer Tanner said in a post on Facebook.

