Advertisement

WARNING: Thieves look at your trash to see what you have inside your home

WARNING: Thieves look at empty boxes to see what you have inside your home
WARNING: Thieves look at empty boxes to see what you have inside your home(Hewitt Police Department)
By KWTX
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEWITT, Texas (KWTX) - Police are warning everyone to be aware of all of the empty boxes from expensive Christmas presents you may have stack-up on the side of the road for trash pick-up.

The Hewitt Police Department wants you to know that thieves are cruising the streets in neighborhoods looking at empty boxes to see what you have inside your home.

Police recommend that you breakdown boxes and put them inside the trash can or bundle them together and wait until the last possible second before trash is pick-up.

Finally, police suggest you record serial numbers on electronic items or items of larger value and keeping an inventory of items of value in your home.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It took an estimated 500,000 lights to decorate the Magnolia complex for Christmas 2020.
The Lights of Magnolia
Craig Coleman pulls trash bins back up to homes every Wednesday in his neighborhood and two...
Helpful elf caught in the act in small Central Texas town
Chris Miller, 21, died after a long battle with COVID-19
Texas college student, 21, dies after long battle with COVID-19
A McLennan County Jail inmate uses video visitation.
A COVID Christmas behind bars: Local jails bring inmates a little extra cheer in 2020
Zach Darras (13) and Carter Ramsey (12) are two young boys who love to play sports. When they...
Two kids capture NFL attention from viral catch video

Latest News

A second round of stimulus checks remains up in the air as the coronavirus relief package sits...
For Texans without homes, questions about future stimulus checks remain
Killeen Police investigating shooting.
Double shooting investigation underway in Killeen
Waco Royals Thumbnail
New professional basketball team will call Waco ‘home’
couple of weeks before Christmas 2010, Charlie Borowczak’s mom recorded a video of her...
Meet the 16-year-old who has given Christmas to 430 kids