WARNING: Thieves look at your trash to see what you have inside your home

HEWITT, Texas (KWTX) - Police are warning everyone to be aware of all of the empty boxes from expensive Christmas presents you may have stack-up on the side of the road for trash pick-up.

The Hewitt Police Department wants you to know that thieves are cruising the streets in neighborhoods looking at empty boxes to see what you have inside your home.

Police recommend that you breakdown boxes and put them inside the trash can or bundle them together and wait until the last possible second before trash is pick-up.

Finally, police suggest you record serial numbers on electronic items or items of larger value and keeping an inventory of items of value in your home.

