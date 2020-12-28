2020-Style Weather To Close 2020

The waning few days of 2020 will feature some active weather across Central Texas with a chance for strong storms and a chance for snow within a 24 hour period as a strong storm system swings through. A weak cold front moves into Central Texas today but it is expected to stall out across the area. Behind the front, mainly west of I-35, expect cloudy skies with highs in the mid 50s to low 60s. Near and east of I-35, where the front is expected to partially move through and stall, highs will range from the low 60s to the low 70s. Across the board, we’ll also have a chance for a few scattered showers. Rain chances are near 30% but rain is expected to be few and far between. If we see a tenth of an inch of rain accumulation today and tomorrow, we’ll be lucky. The stalling cold front lifts northward as a warm front tonight so overnight temperatures will only stay in 50s and low 60s. Tuesday’s highs should warm into the mid 60s across the board.

Wednesday: A strong cold front will surge through the area during the day. Temperatures in advance of the cold front in the morning will start out in the upper 50s and 60s and just before the front moves in, temperatures should be able to warm into the 60s and low 70s. Temperatures are then expected to tank and fall into the 40s during the afternoon behind the front. Wednesday’s front also brings us a 90% chance of rain and storms. The rain and line of storms is expected to arrive near the I-35 corridor by lunch time and the storms should exit the area shortly after sunset with the majority of the rain ending by midnight. Thanks to the warm air in advance of the front, there will be the potential for a few isolated strong storms near and east of I-35. Strong storms could contain strong wind gusts and some small hail. The potential for a brief, quick tornado is also in the forecast too.

Thursday: An upper-level disturbance will trail Wednesday’s front and an area of low pressure is expected to develop across Southeastern Texas during the day. With colder air spilling in and with a good chance of precipitation, we’re going to have to keep a close eye on whether or not there will be the potential for wintry precipitation. Precipitation chances are near 50% Thursday and precipitation is expected to exit the near and potentially shortly after midnight. Temperatures are expected to be in the low 30s Thursday morning when precipitation chances will really start to climb so there will be a chance for a mixture of rain and snow near and west of I-35 will be the coldest. Temperatures should warm above freezing during the day, so a mixture of mostly rain, sleet, and snow will be possible through the daytime hours. As temperatures fall during the evening, precipitation could switch back over to a mixture of rain and snow. There are still a bunch of small details that will need to be ironed out over the coming days so the forecast will be changing. We are confident that precipitation will fall off-and-on during the day on Thursday but we’re not exactly sure when the best potential will be (my bet is on during the afternoon and evening right now). We’re also confident that it’ll be a cold day Thursday with cloudy skies, blustery winds, and afternoon temperatures close to normal morning lows in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Friday: The first day of 2021 will likely be a whole lot better than the last day of 2020. Any lingering precipitation from Thursday’s storm system should exit the area before sunrise (and likely before 3 AM). Sunshine is expected to return but temperatures will be chilly . Morning temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s will likely only warm into the mid-to-upper 40s.

