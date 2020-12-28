A big blessing: Local Christmas Day baby weighs 13lb, 4oz

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Talk about a big blessing: a baby born on Christmas Day at a Central Texas hospital came in weighing more than 13 pounds.

Keanu Raphael Hernandez was born Friday at Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights.

The baby boy came into the world weighing 13 pounds and four ounces, and was 23.5 inches.

Hospital officials say mother and baby are doing very well.

