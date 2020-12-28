Advertisement

Bell County reports 5 COVID-19 deaths over Christmas weekend

File Photo
File Photo
Published: Dec. 28, 2020
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Health officials in Bell County on Monday reported five people died from the novel coronavirus in between December 24 and the 28th.

The county’s COVID-19 death toll now stands at 157.

In a news release, the county described the patients who died from the virus as a woman from Temple in her 90s, a man from Belton in his 80s, a man from Temple in his 60s, a man from Killeen in his 70s and a woman from Temple in her 80s.

On Monday, the county announced 237 newly-confirmed cases of the virus. 91 new cases were confirmed on Sunday, 104 on Saturday, 100 on Christmas and 46 on Christmas Eve.

“We do expect that to spike up as people seek post-holiday testing. Our expectation is that we will see the post-Christmas spike begin by the 1st of the new year,” said Dr. Amanda Robison-Chadwell, the director of the Bell County Public Health District.

“To our partners in health care who are working so hard right now, we see you and we thank you for all that you are doing. Hang in there.”

