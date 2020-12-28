Advertisement

Breonna Taylor sculpture vandalized in Oakland, Calif.

The ceramic bust is displayed in downtown Oakland with the phrase, “Say her name Breonna Taylor.”
The ceramic bust is displayed in downtown Oakland with the phrase, “Say her name Breonna Taylor.”(Source: KGO/CNN)
By KGO staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) - Police are investigating after a bust of Breonna Taylor installed earlier this month was vandalized.

The ceramic bust is displayed in downtown Oakland with the phrase, “Say her name Breonna Taylor.”

Police say a report was filed, and they are now investigating the vandalism.

The artist, Leo Carson, said he intends to repair the sculpture as soon as possible. He says the vandalism felt like an attack on Taylor and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Carson has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay the cost of the repair.

Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency room technician, was shot by police when officers entered her Louisville home in March.

Her death sparked anger and nationwide demonstrations.

Copyright 2020 KGO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Killeen Police investigating a shooting.
Boy shot, teen killed in day after Christmas shooting in Killeen
President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver...
Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief
A nurse prepares to administer Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.
Here’s what you need to know about who is eligible and how to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Texas
Vehicles littered with bullet holes in Killeen as Police are investigating a shooting in an...
Killeen Police are investigating another shooting in residential neighborhood
Police are investigating a early morning shooting that left one dead only hours after Christmas...
Police are investigating post-Christmas homicide

Latest News

About 12 police units are at the intersection of Andover and Daffodil, where four suspects were...
Four in custody after car chase in Central Texas
The pandemic relief provisions include direct payments of $600 to Americans earning less than...
Trump reluctantly signs COVID aid bill with stimulus checks, sparks fresh fight in GOP
Some Home Depot ceiling fans are being recalled over blades that can detach, posing a potential...
Ceiling fans sold at Home Depot recalled over blades that can fly off
Deputies were notified about the remains near Prescott on Saturday and an examination confirmed...
Human body parts found discarded at 2 sites in Arizona