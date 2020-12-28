Cooling Off This Week with A Chance For Wintry Precip Thursday

Gorgeous weather will be seen this evening with temperatures in the low 70′s to start. After sunset we dip to the low 60s before cooling to the mid 50′s for the overnight. We dip to the mid 40′s Monday morning as a small cold front moves through, which will bring spotty rain south of Highway 84. This will gradually move northward going through the day, but most of the spotty rain will be near and south of Highway 84. Our next storm system starts approaching on Tuesday, and we’ll have rain chances increasing as we progress through the day. Best chance will be afternoon and evening.

The system arrives on Wednesday and will bring another front to the area. We start warm in the morning, then cool off behind the front in the afternoon. We’ll have scattered storms arrive late morning, with mostly light rain by the time we get to the evening. After that, lots of cold air will shoot in behind the system and move across our area, and will give us chances for wintry precipitation on Thursday. As of now it’s 30%, but that could change. At this point, we’ll have mostly rain Thursday morning with areas near and west of Highway 281 seeing light snow. The light snow will gradually move eastward going through the day. Everything is gone Friday morning, with a cold start to the new year around 50° for a high.

