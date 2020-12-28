Advertisement

Fauci: US taking hard look at variant of coronavirus

Fauci endorsed the decision of U.S. officials to require negative COVID-19 tests before letting...
Fauci endorsed the decision of U.S. officials to require negative COVID-19 tests before letting people from Britain enter the U.S.
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 8:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. health officials believe the coronavirus mutation that set off alarms in parts of Britain is no more apt to cause serious illness or be resistant to vaccines than the strain afflicting people in the United States.

That’s according to Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Even so, he says the variant still must be taken “very seriously” and is being studied intensively by U.S. officials now.

Fauci endorsed the decision of U.S. officials to require negative COVID-19 tests before letting people from Britain enter the U.S. and declined to weigh in on whether that step should have been taken sooner.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Killeen Police investigating a shooting.
Boy shot, teen killed in day after Christmas shooting in Killeen
Police are investigating a early morning shooting that left one dead only hours after Christmas...
Police are investigating post-Christmas homicide
It took an estimated 500,000 lights to decorate the Magnolia complex for Christmas 2020.
The Lights of Magnolia
Waco Royals Thumbnail
New professional basketball team will call Waco ‘home’
A nurse prepares to administer Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.
Here’s what you need to know about who is eligible and how to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Texas

Latest News

An employee of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, receives one of the first COVID-19 vaccines...
Highlights of COVID-19, government funding law taking effect
Dennis Bonnen, outgoing speaker of the Texas House, is experiencing mild coronavirus symptoms,...
Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen tests positive for coronavirus
In this Nov. 24, 2020, file photo, registered nurse Chrissie Burkhiser puts on personal...
Grim milestone: 1 in 1,000 Americans dead from COVID-19; US surpasses 19 million cases
Some of the first vaccinations in Italy took place in Milan, Italy, on Sunday.
‘Believe in science’: European Union kicks off mass COVID-19 vaccinations