Former Midway football star says he still has work to do after being named a college football All-American

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A former local high school football player is making a name for himself on the national stage. Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson was recently named a college football All-American for his play at TCU.

Even with the success, Tre’Vius continues to have a chip on his shoulder, and the Midway graduate feels like he still has a lot to prove.

Despite being an All-American in high school as well, Tre’Vius was often overlooked. He is listed at just 5′9, so college recruiters visiting Midway felt that Tre’Vius was too small to be a defensive back at the Division 1 level, but Tre’Vius says he never let his size get in the way of his success.

Tre’Vius told me, “I feel like that’s not an excuse. It’s all about the inner you. Are you a dog? Can you compete? Can go out every day and prove the doubters wrong? As long as you do that, the size stuff doesn’t even matter.”

In fact, his high school coach feels like the adversity Tre’Vius faced with recruiting may have made him an even better player.

“Whenever you have somebody like Tre’Vius who has ability, confidence, and then plays with a chip on his shoulder, you’re going to get a player that does what he is doing right now,” explains Midway head coach Jeff Hulme.

Tre’Vius says his confidence came from his time playing 6-A high school football. Texas produces many of the top college recruits year in and year out, so the jump to the college level is a little easier... especially when you shared a locker room with two of the most highly touted offensive recruits in the state.

Coach says, “He went up against them every single day in practice. That right there got him ready... and by the time he was a senior he was supremely confident in what he could do.”

Now, playing for TCU in the Big 12 Conference, the star DB continues to face many of the top receivers and Quarterbacks in the nation, and it continues to bring out his best work.

“It’s a way to get me going. I am a very competitive athlete. Knowing that I will be going against the greatest, and competing, is something that I look forward to every day.”

In just his second season as a Horned Frog, Tre’Vius was named First-Team All-Big 12, and received All-American honors from CBS Sports and Pro Football Focus.

Tre’Vius says he is extremely excited about the awards, but he still has high goals to chase.

You can watch Tre’Vius in action this week! The Horned Frogs will travel to Houston to take on Arkansas in the Texas Bowl on Thursday, December 31.

