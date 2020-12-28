Advertisement

Four in custody after car chase in Central Texas

About 12 police units are at the intersection of Andover and Daffodil, where four suspects were...
About 12 police units are at the intersection of Andover and Daffodil, where four suspects were taken into custody following a car chase in Killeen.
By Eric Franklin
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 1:09 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Four people are in custody after a car chase in Killeen Monday afternoon.

Police pursued a white, four-door Lexus occupied by the four suspects.

The chase ended at the intersection of Andover and Daffodil drives in Killeen.

About 12 police units are the scene, where the suspects were taken into custody shortly before 1 p.m.

FBI agents are also at the scene.

No further details are available at this time.

