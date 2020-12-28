Four in custody after car chase in Central Texas

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Four people are in custody after a car chase in Killeen Monday afternoon.

Police pursued a white, four-door Lexus occupied by the four suspects.

The chase ended at the intersection of Andover and Daffodil drives in Killeen.

About 12 police units are the scene, where the suspects were taken into custody shortly before 1 p.m.

FBI agents are also at the scene.

No further details are available at this time.

