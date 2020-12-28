Killeen Police are investigating another shooting in residential neighborhood

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen Police are investigating a shooting in the 2700 block of Alma Drive Sunday afternoon which involved “multiple shooting victims.”

Police say when they arrived “they located three male victims suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to Baylor Scott and White in stable condition.”

Multiple empty shell cases where marked by evidence markers. (Eric Franklin)

Police report that “the three victims were sitting inside a vehicle on Alma Drive when an unknown vehicle drove by and fired gunshots towards the vehicle and then fleeing from the area.”

The investigation is still active.

Police are asking for any information about this investigation to please call the department or Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477).

